Butler County football wrap-up

BY SCOTTIE CORLEY

The Greenville Standard

GHS TIGERS FALL TO REHOBETH

The Greenville Tigers fell 0-6 to the Rehobeth Rebels in the Tigers homecoming conference game last Friday night. Rehobeth scored once in the first quarter for the game’s only points.

Greenville’s overall record for the season is now 2-3 while for the Tigers are 1-2 in region play.

Greenville will not play this coming week but will look to prepare for its away match up against Charles Henderson in Troy.

The Trojans are coming off a 27-7 win against Beauregard and now are 3-2 for the season. The Trojans are 1-0 in 5A Region 2 standings.

FDA BEST SUCCESS UNLIMITED

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles came out on top Friday night after winning 17 to 7 against the Success Unlimited Mustangs.

The Eagles are now 1-3 for the season and 1-1 for the region overall.

The Eagles next travel to Evergreen for a non-conference matchup against Sparta Academy. Sparta fell 0-46 against Crenshaw Christian Academy. The Warriors are 1-2 for the season overall.

MHS TIGERS FALL TO PLEASANT HOME

The McKenzie Tigers lost its away conference game against the Pleasant Home Eagles 12-6 last Friday night in a defensive struggle.

The Tigers, now 2-3 for the season, will prepare for a non-conference matchup against the JF Shields Panthers. McKenzie is now 1-1 in regional play.

The Panthers enter the matchup 0-4 for the season. The Panthers lost its last matchup 38-24 in a 1A Region 1 competition.