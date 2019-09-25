On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

Alabama beat South Carolina 47-23 on CBS-TV on Sept. 14. Alabama took a 7-0 lead on its first drive. Then South Carolina kicked a field goal.

It looked like Alabama had an interception but was called back because of being offside. I believe if the interception had counted, the game would have turned into a rout.

The passing game was on for the Crimson Tide. Tua Tagovailoa threw five touchdown passes which tied a single game record with Gary Hollingsworth did against Ole Miss in 1989.

Alabama has several things to work on. On offense, the running game gained 76 yards on 25 carries. Defense needs to put more pressure on the quarterback.

Tackling was atrocious and the worst I have seen in a long time. They also need to cut down on penalties BIGTIME and the field goal kicker needs to improve.

Auburn blew out Kent State 55-16. They ran the ball well. I will let you know, Kent State is last in the nation in rushing defense. Greenville’s Marlon Davidson played a great game.

SEC Teams graded by Big C’s point system: SEC WEST- ALABAMA-12, ARKANSAS-0, AUBURN-12, LSU-12, OLE MISS -0, MISS STATE-2, TEXAS A&M 2; SEC EAST, FLORIDA-11, GEORGIA-10, KENTUCKY-4, MISSOURI-0, SOUTH CAROLINA-0, TENNESSEE -8, VANDERBILT -7.

These predictions were made Saturday Sept. 21at 8:36 a.m.: Alabama will beat Southern Miss 45-14; Auburn will beat Texas A&M 20-17; Georgia will beat Notre Dame 38-21.