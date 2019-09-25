Pine Flat Methodist Church Homecoming Oct. 6

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Oct. 6, Pine Flat Methodist Church and Pine Flat Cemetery Association will have their Homecoming and Memorial Day.

Descendants of the original founders and their friends will come together to celebrate the long history of the Pine Flat Methodist Church and its cemetery as they worship and fellowship together.

The worship service will begin at 11 a.m. The guest speaker this year is Dr. John Ed Mathison. He retired in June 2008 from Frazer Memorial United Methodist Church in Montgomery. Mathison televised the worship services nationwide and reached 40 million homes.

Mathison was selected as the National Clergyman of the Year in 1994, joining the ranks of nationally known figure Billy Graham to receive the honor. He was also selected ad “Man of the Year in Montgomery in 1978 and “Citizen of the Year” in 2006.

Mathison and his wife Lynn have four children and 10 wonderful grandchildren.

Mrs. Mralyn Trawick Watson will lead the order of worship and memorial service. Mrs. MdDuffie Stallworth, Mrs. Larry Smith, Mrs. Wayne Wall, and Mrs. Billy Dees will serve as registrars. Miss Mary Helen Terry will serve as the acolyte. Special music will be provided.

The Trustees cordially welcome all members, friends, and descendants to the service. Attendees are asked to please bring a basket for lunch, folding chairs and folding tables for “dinner on the ground” after service is completed.