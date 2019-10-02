County football wrap-up

FORT DALE EAGLES TAKE VICTORY FLIGHT

The 1-3 struggling Eagles flew down to Evergreen to face the 1-2 Sparta Warriors with both teams needing another mark for the win column.

Fort Dale struck first on their opening drive running it in for six points and the extra point was good and then again with 10:11 to go in the first quarter.

Sparta managed to acquire seven points of their own before the quarter ended. With 5:12 left in the second quarter Jake Foster rumbled in for another six points and with the extra point brought the Eagles lead to 21-7. By the close of the first half it was 28-7 Fort Dale.

The second half was no different with 8:53 in the third quarter it was Fort Dale 34 7. Sparta with all its struggles managed to put 14 points in the tally books, but it was to no avail.

Fort Dale wrapped it up with another seven points before the final whistle, making the score and win for Fort Dale, 41-7.

The Eagles defense stiffened for this game and the offence started clicking. Hooper Academy will be in town this Friday night with a record of 0-3. The Colts took a shellacking at the hands of Crenshaw Christian Academy Friday night 51-0.

GEORGIANA PANTHERS STRUGGLE AGAINST GOSHEN EAGLES

From the first kickoff, it was not going to be a good night for the Georgiana Panthers.

There were a few bright spots for the Panthers but the Goshen Eagles were flying high and had an answer to any Georgiana gain.

Goshen led the Panthers 20-0 by the end of the first quarter and added another 16 points in the second, making the score 36-0 at half time.

The Panther defense stiffened after halftime, but still, the Eagles managed to put another seven points on the score board in the third quarter.

Goshen added another 12 points in the fourth and the Panthers finally managed to put eight points on the board.

The final score was 55-8 with the Goshen Eagles soaring high over Georgiana.