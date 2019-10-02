McKenzie falls at homecoming

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

McKenzie’s Homecoming was to a capacity crowd last Friday night. The black and gold Tigers came out fired up for homecoming and put the McKenzie faithful on their feet when Blake Kelso recovered a J.F. Shields’ Panther fumble in the end zone for six points with just over nine minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Tiger’s extra point attempt was good. By all accounts it appeared it was going to be a long night for the maroon and white Panthers of J.F. Shields but it was short lived.

The Panthers answered with six points of their own bringing the first quarter to a close 7-6, Tigers.

It was a back and forth defensive battle for the second quarter until J.F Shields with 3:57 to go scored again and completed a two point conversion to take the lead 14 – 7.

The Panthers took over on downs again and with time quickly running out on the half, drove down to the 35 yard line.

With one second left on the clock, until half time, the Panthers threw a 35 yard pass for a touchdown and then completed a short pass for the two point conversion which closed the doors on the first half with the Panthers on top 22–7.

Third quarter action did not fair any better for the beleaguered Tigers. With 8:21 left, J.F Shields put up six more points and then again with 6:51 in the fourth quarter they added another six points, making the score 34–7.

With time running out and with 4:24 to go in the game, McKenzie finally crossed the goal line and completed the extra point, make the score 34–14.

The Tiger’s tried an onside kick, but was unable to collect on it, giving J.F. Shields possession on the 34 yard line.

The Tigers were not able to stop the Panther aerial assault and allowed another long pass for a touchdown.

McKenzie marched down the field and dove across the line for a Tiger touchdown with 1:54 on the clock.

The final rested with J.F. Shields being the victor 40-21. The Panther’s move on to face St. Luke Episcopal Friday night while the McKenzie Tigers will face the Bulldogs of Kinston at home in a conference game.

Kinston comes in at 1–4 thus far on the season.