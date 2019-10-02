Mr. Sidney Lee Bowden, 87, a resident of Greenville died at Baptist South Medical Center Monday, Sept. 23.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at Woodland Heights Methodist Church with Reverend Joe Lisenby officiating. Family received friends beginning at 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home is announcing.

Mr. Bowden was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-seven years, Mary Nell Bowden and parents, Mack and Lexi Bowden

He is survived by his children, Amy Bowden of Montgomery and Greg Bowden of Greenville; sisters, Margaret Griggers, Ollie Moorer, Betty Ann Rutherford and Shirley Bowden and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the 9:30 Coffee Club Scholarship Fund c/o T.A. Newton, 215 Pine Leaf Ln., Greenville, AL 36037 or to Safe Harbor, 107 Caldwell St, Greenville, AL 36037.