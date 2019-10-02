Sipper brings home wins

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The 32nd Annual Sun Classic Open Karate Tournament was held on Sept. 14, in Panama City, Fla.

J.R. Arnold High School hosted and the World Yoshukai Federation sponsored the annual event.

There was an incredible turn-out both spectators and participants. Competitors from six surrounding states made the trip to compete but with humility it was the Alabama martial Art schools especially local dojo’s that stood out.

The Andalusia Isshin Ryu Karate School under the tutelage of 7th Dan Sensei Mark Rudd and the Greenville Sekkin Sen Uechi Ryu dojo under 6th Dan Ray Van Cor had a great day.

Competition was very tough but Andalusia’s twelve students and Greenville’s two had an incredible outing.

Andalusia had seven first place wins, 10 second place, a third place and six fourth place finishes to include the Youth Black Belt Grand Champion courtesy of Taj Patel.

Greenville’s Gracie Sipper took three wins in Musical, Open Hand Kata and Weapons while Rhys Stanford of Evergreen won 2nd in Weapons out of thirteen competitors in only his second outing.