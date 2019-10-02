WILLIAM E. PATTERSON, SR.

Mr. William “Billy” E. Patterson Sr. of Evergreen passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24. He was 69.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cope Keahey Funeral Home with Rev. James Brown officiating. Eulogy was given by Bro. David Leach. Interment followed in the Welcome Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Cope Keahey Funeral Home Chapel.

Billy enjoyed fishing and restoring antique cars. He loved to watch Alabama Crimson Tide football. He worked hard and loved being in the outdoors.

Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Crosby Patterson of Evergreen; son, Bill Patterson Jr. of McKenzie; daughter, Kristy (Steve) Brown of McKenzie; step-daughter, Tiffany (Austin) Crosby Ellison of Pace, Fla.; brothers, Wilson (Jean) Patterson of Castleberry, Mike (Lisa) Patterson of McKenzie, Danny (Linda) Patterson of Castleberry; sister, Elaine Pipkin of Evergreen; sister-in-law, Carolyn Patterson of Andalusia; grandchildren, Blake Brown, Brooklynn Brown; step-grandchildren, Brayden Crosby, Kayleighan Crosby and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Patterson is preceded in death by his parents Woodrow and Abbie Patterson and brother Glenn Patterson.

Pallbearers included Blake Brown, Jimmy Brown, CJ Burgh, Tommy Harden, Grady McClain, Daniel Patterson, and John Tope.

Honorary pallbearers included Wayne Carrier, Eddie Messer, and Pete Reymundo.