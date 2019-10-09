Arthur Harold Powell, 89, a resident of Greenville passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 from Mt Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Herbert Brown officiating. Burial followed in Mt Pleasant Cemetery.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Brown Powell.

Survivors include: wife, Janell Powell, Greenville; sons, Larry (Clarine) Powell, Birmingham, Lanier (Gail) Powell and Lynn (Charlene) Powell, both of Greenville; bother, Wendell Powell, Greenville; nephew: Robert (Bob) Powell, Greenville; grandchildren, Griffin Powel, Lance Powell, and Lauren Powell; step children, Robin (Bruce) Lovett and Cindy Bender; step grandchildren, Chelsea Lovett and Austin Lovett; step great grandchild, Jax Lovett.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt Pleasant Cemetery Fund, 10202 McKenzie Grade Road, Greenville, AL 36037.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.