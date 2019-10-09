County football wrap-up

BY SCOTTIE CORELY AND BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

FORT DALE EAGLES LOSE HOMECOMING GAME

The Fort Dale Eagles hosted the Hooper Academy Colts and lost 41-24 in a non-league contest for the Eagles homecoming game.

The Eagles are now 2-4 for the season and 1-1 in the region overall. The Eagles will travel to Troy to face the Pike Liberal Arts Patriots in a region game this Friday.

The Patriots are 2-5 for the season and 0-2 for the region overall.

GREENVILLE TIGERS WIN ON THE ROAD

The Greenville High School Tigers bested the Charles Henderson Trojans 21-10 in the Trojans’ homecoming conference match-up.

Greenville led at halftime 14-3. Defenses then tightened with a scoreless third quarter.

The Tigers put seven points on the board in the fourth quarter but the Trojans tried to climb back in the game scoring 10 points of their own, which brought the game close enough that one late minute score might give them a chance for an onside kick.

The Tigers held on and denied the last minute attempt by the Trojans.

With the win, the Tigers now hold a 3-3 record for the season and a 2-2 record for regional play. The Tigers will host the Beauregard Hornets for a 5A Region 2 battle. The Hornets are 0-7 for the season and 0-3 for the region overall.

MCKENZIE TIGERS BESTED BY KINSTON BULLDOGS

The McKenzie Tigers put up a hard fight last Friday evening but couldn’t keep up with the Kinston Bulldogs offense.

At halftime Kinston led the Tigers 28-6. McKenzie came back after halftime with three long scoring plays led by freshmen Kamern Daniels in the third quarter.

The 21 points added by the Tigers was still not enough as the Bulldogs added 13 points in the third and then another 14 points in the fourth.

At the end of the game, the young McKenzie Tigers lost to the Kinston Bulldogs 55-34.

McKenzie, 2-5 on the season, will travel this Friday to face the Florala Wildcats, a region opponent, who are 4-3 on the season.