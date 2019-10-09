Georgiana shuts out Pleasant Home for Homecoming

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Georgiana Panthers’ homecoming matchup against the Pleasant Home Eagles was a battle of the badly beaten.

Both teams came into the game with a very bad losses, Georgiana lost 55 – 8 to Goshen and Pleasant Home with a 55-0 loss against Satsuma.

From the opening kickoff till the final buzzer it was all Panthers.

Pleasant Home couldn’t sustain drives and on a busted play Panther Azenda Pennington ran it 60 yards for a touchdown drawing first blood.

At the end of the first quarter it was 6-0 in the Panthers favor. The second quarter was scoreless as defenses of both teams stiffened.

In the third quarter Georgiana added eight points to strengthen their lead and then added another 18 points in the fourth quarter.

The staunch defensive effort the Panthers’ displayed was incredible and with the final buzzer it was all Georgiana 32 – 0.

Georgiana with their fresh shutout travels to Elba to face the 4-2 Tigers in a conference game this Friday night while Pleasant Home travels to Kinston.