GHS band receives three superior ratings

BY MOLLIE S. WATERS

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville High School (GHS) Tiger “Pride” Marching Band is on a roll!

On Sept. 28, the band travelled to Rehobeth and Daleville’s band competitions where they received superior ratings at both competitions.

“This marks the fifth year the band has competed in the Rehobeth and Daleville marching band contests,” said Brett Johnson, director of the GHS band. “I’m excited to report that for the fifth year in a row, our band has received superior ratings at both of these contests.”

Johnson went on to say the band students showed a lot of commitment to the program because the two events took up their entire day.

“As in years past,” said Johnson, “the day started off before the sun rose. The band room opened up Saturday morning at 5:45, and we started to rehearse as soon as we had enough sunlight to get on the field.

“It was a day full of all kinds of emotions, ranging from hot and exhausted to excitement!”

Johnson said the band traveled first to Rehobeth.

“Immediately after we got done performing,” said Johnson, “I was able to access the results. I kept the results secret until after they revealed the Daleville contest results.”

Johnson explained that the band received superior ratings in each category available.

“We were very fortunate to receive the highest score available of superior in every category, which includes dance, color guard, percussion, majorette, drum major, and overall band,” added Johnson.

Johnson said he was very happy with the band’s scores, but he could not allow them to become complacent with their superior ratings because they still had to participate in a third competition on Oct. 5 in Andalusia.

Johnson kept the band members active with practices all week, but their hard work paid off again because they received superior ratings at the Andalusia competition as well.

For first-time band member Katelin Waters, who is a sophomore at GHS, the competitions were a lot of fun and a great experience.

“It was hard work and took a lot of dedication,” said Waters, “but in the end, we ended up getting top scores, and that was awesome!”

Waters said she has really been made to feel welcome this year by the other band members.

“We’re like a family,” said Waters.

Congratulations to the GHS band, their directors, and all of the family and friends who support them