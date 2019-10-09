Greenville woman killed in crash

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a single-vehicle crash at 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 3, claimed the life of a Greenville woman.

“Rachel Renee Farrington, 29, was killed when the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe she was operating left the roadway and overturned.

“Farrington, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The crash occurred on Alabama 106 at Butler County Road 17, approximately 1 mile west of Georgiana,” stated Sergeant Drew Brooks, Highway Patrol / Troop B Troy Post Commander, in a press release.

According to witnesses, Farrington was ejected from her vehicle.

No further information is available at this time as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate