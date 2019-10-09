On this day in sports history
BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE
The Greenville Standard
Entering game day on Oct. 5, there are six SEC teams ranked in the top twenty five.
This is amazing. Alabama #1, Georgia #3, LSU #5, Auburn #7, Florida #10 and Texas A&M #25.
Let’s see who these teams have or will play on their schedule. Alabama faces Texas A&M on Oct. 12. On Nov. 9 LSU will face Auburn.
Nov 9 LSU(5) Nov 30 Auburn(7). 3. Georgia # 9 Notre Dame 23-17. LSU(5), Auburn (7), Florida (10), Texas A&M(25). 5. LSU-Texas(11) 45-38. Florida(10), Auburn (7), Alabama (1), Texas A&M(25). 7.
Auburn Oregon(13) 27-21. Texas A&M(25) 28-20. Florida(10). LSU(5). Georgia (3). Alabama(1). 10. Florida-Auburn(7). LSU(5). Georgia(3). 25.Texas A&M Clemson(2) 10-24. Auburn(7) 20-28. Alabama(1). Georgia(3), LSU(5).
The next few weeks there will not be five teams from The SEC in the top 10. Fasten your seat belts. It is gonna be a wild ride.