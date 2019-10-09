On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Entering game day on Oct. 5, there are six SEC teams ranked in the top twenty five.

This is amazing. Alabama #1, Georgia #3, LSU #5, Auburn #7, Florida #10 and Texas A&M #25.

Let’s see who these teams have or will play on their schedule. Alabama faces Texas A&M on Oct. 12. On Nov. 9 LSU will face Auburn.

The next few weeks there will not be five teams from The SEC in the top 10. Fasten your seat belts. It is gonna be a wild ride.