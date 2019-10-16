On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

To date the top six teams trying to get in the College Football Playoffs are No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Georgia, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 LSU, and No. 6 Oklahoma.

Alabama (5-0) plays their first ranked opponent, Texas A&M on Oct. 12. The Tide has been very consistent offensively but not on defense. They are 2-0 versus SEC teams averaging 53.0 points per game and giving up 27.

Clemson (5-0) plays Florida State on Oct. 12. The only ranked team they have played is Texas A&M winning 24-10. The Tigers had a close call vs North Carolina winning 21-20. They have a soft schedule.

Georgia (5-0) beat Notre Dame on Sept. 21, 23-17. The Bulldogs host South Carolina on Oct. 12. November will be what makes or breaks this team.

Ohio State (5-0) has an open date on Oct. 12. The Buckeyes play Northwestern on Oct. 18. Michigan State is the only ranked team they have played, winning 34-10.

LSU plays No. 7 Florida on Oct. 18. It will be the second ranked team they have played. The Tigers beat No. 11 Texas at Austin, Texas 45-38 on Sept. 14. We will see is LSU’s defense has improved.

Oklahoma will face Texas, its first ranked opponent, on Oct. 12 in the Battle of the Red River. This will be an offensive shoot out with a battle of quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma stat wise in number six will face Sam Ehlinger of Texas who stat wise is number 13.

The race to this year’s playoffs is starting to warmup.