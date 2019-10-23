ABIGAIL ELISABETH GARRAD WALKER

| | 0

Abigail Elisabeth Garrard Walker, 39, a resident of McKenzie died at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Danny Dean and Brother Chase Clower officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Pineapple. Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 21, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Abby was preceded in death by her father, Bob Garrard of Greenville.

She is survived by her husband, Wade Walker, and step-son Zac Walker, mother Bette Garrard, two brothers, Ben Garrard (Kimberly), and T.J. Garrard.  She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment