ABIGAIL ELISABETH GARRAD WALKER

Abigail Elisabeth Garrard Walker, 39, a resident of McKenzie died at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Brother Danny Dean and Brother Chase Clower officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Pineapple. Visitation was held Monday, Oct. 21, from 5 – 7 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Abby was preceded in death by her father, Bob Garrard of Greenville.

She is survived by her husband, Wade Walker, and step-son Zac Walker, mother Bette Garrard, two brothers, Ben Garrard (Kimberly), and T.J. Garrard. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

