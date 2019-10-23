Arnold Riles died on Oct. 13, at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery due to complications from surgery after a fall. At the time of his death, Arnold was 87 years of age.

Arnold and Jeanne Faulkner were married on May 4, 1956 in Jacksonville, Fla. They spent the early part of their lives together as full-time Ministers of the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society.

He and Jeanne moved to Demopolis as missionaries and began their family. They later moved to Chapman where they operated Rocky Creek restaurant and food bus, which served he employee of Union Camp.

Arnold also started and operated Dependable Janitorial Services which provided commercial janitorial services to businesses and schools in Butler County, Alabama.

After his retirement he continued to be very involved in many projects including remodeling old homes around Georgiana.

Arnold is survived by his wife Jeanne Riles, five daughters: Joanna Frazure, Melinda Shaw, Serena Sanders, Marcia Grantham, and Amanda Riles, sons-in-law: Roger Frazure and Joseph Shaw, grandchildren: Tanner Shaw and his wife Cassie, Hannah Grantham, and one great grandchild.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents, George and Madeline Clark Riles, his brother, Maurice Riles and his grandson, Zachary Grantham.

Arnold and Jeanne fostered and loved many children over a period of more than twenty years. Arnold spent his life trying to help those in need.

He was a friend of the community. The world is a lesser place without Arnold in it and he will be missed by all of his family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at Johnson Funeral Home in Georgiana, Alabama on Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. All his family and friends are invited to come and share memories of Arnold’s life.