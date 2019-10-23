Mary Alice Blackburn, 83, a resident of Georgiana passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bubba Lambert officiating.

Burial followed in Providence Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: daughters, Donna Godwin, McKenzie, and Diane Littles, Georgiana; sisters, Eva McCumber, Elkhart, Ind., Shelia Garrity, Murry, Ky., and Elaine Williamson; grandchildren, Michael(Twylia) Littles, Maggie (John) Hartley, Kimberly Godwin, and Brandon Godwin; great grandchildren,Grace Littles, Izzy Littles, Levi Littles, and Wes Hartley.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m.

