On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Last week (Oct. 5), a top six team was upset. No. 3 Georgia lost to unranked South Carolina, 20-17 in double overtime.

Georgia missed two field goals and had four turnovers which ultimately spelled their demise. South Carolina did commit a turnover.

No. 1 Alabama beat No. 22 Texas A&M 47-28. No. 2 Clemson beat Florida State 45-14.

No. 3 Ohio State was tied with Georgia but did not play.

No. 5 LSU beat No. 7 Florida winning 42-28. No. 6 Oklahoma beat No. 11 Texas 34-27.

Despite losing and dropping to No. 10 Georgia is still in the picture. The Dogs have to win the rest of their games and win the SEC East and Conference for that to happen. They have a chance.

This week’s Top Six, No. 1 Alabama vs Tennessee on ESPN at 8 p.m. CST.

No. 2 LSU plays at Miss State on CBS 2:30 p.m. at CST. No 3 Clemson faces Louisville on ABC at 11 a.m.

No. 4 Ohio State plays at Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 11 on ESPN. No. 5 Oklahoma vs West Virginia on Fox at 11 a.m.

No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois BTN at 11 a.m. Ohio State plays Wisconsin next week. It could be a trap game.

This was written at 3:20 p.m. Friday Oct 11. Big C’s Top Six College Football point system. 1. Clemson 28 points 2. Alabama 26 points 2. LSU 26 points. 2. Penn State 26 points. 5. Ohio State 25 points 6.Oklahoma 26 points 6. SMU 26 points.

Be back next week.