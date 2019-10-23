Senior night featured at three schools

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

FDA WINS IN OVERTIME

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles faced off against the Northside Methodist Academy Knights this past Friday night at home and won in overtime 59-58.

It was a high scoring game from the start. By the end of the first half, the Knights led 22-21.

The Eagles would come back and eventually win.

The Eagles improved for the season to 4-4 and 3-1 in AISA AAA Region 2 play.

The Eagles will travel to Monroeville to face the Monroe Academy Volunteers for a region game this coming Friday.

The Volunteers are currently 7-2 for the season overall and hold an undefeated standing of 4-0 in AISA AAA Region 2 play.

GREENVILLE BLANKS JAGUARS

The Greenville High School Tigers scolded the Wilcox Central Jaguars this past Friday evening.

The Tigers scored 35 points in the first quarter and then added another 13 in the second.

By the end of the first half the Tigers led by 48. In the second half the quarters were shortened by six minutes as per regulation mercy rules.

With the win, the Tigers now hold a 5-3 record for the season and a 3-2 record for regional play. Greenville travels to Carroll-Ozark this coming Friday for a region game.

The Carroll Eagles have an overall record of 2-5 and region record of 0-5.

GEORGIANA MUZZLES BULLDOGS

The Georgiana Panthers varsity football team won Friday’s home conference game against Kinston by a score of 56-42.

It seemed the Tigers would get the best of the Panthers as the score at the end of the first half was 14-12.

The Panthers came out roaring in the second half though and put 44 points on the board while holding the Bulldogs to 28 points.

The Panthers, who are 4-5 overall and 3-3 in region play, travel to play the Red Level Tigers this Friday evening in a region game.

Red Level’s overall record is 1-7 and they are 0-6 in region play.

MCKENZIE BITTEN BY BULLDOGS

The McKenzie School Tigers varsity football team lost Friday’s home conference game against the Brantley Bulldogs by a score of 47-6.

It was all Bulldogs as the Tigers just couldn’t muster sustained drives.

McKenzie’s overall record is 2-7 on the season and 1-5 in region play. They will host the Elba Tigers this Friday in a region game.

The Tigers are currently 6-3 overall and 5-1 in region play.