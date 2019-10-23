Stolen truck recovered

BY BRUCE BRANUM

On Sept. 29 Larry Lowery reported that his 2001 Peterbilt log truck was stolen from Alabama Loggers in Industrial Park, Georgiana.

On Oct. 16 at approximately 9:10 a.m. Tommy Bowen was in the area of 17047 U.S. Hwy 231 when he noticed an unoccupied vehicle parked which matched the description of the stolen vehicle.

The old saying, see something, say something kicked and the police were called.

Upon arrival of the Elmore County Sheriff Department, it was determined to be the stolen log truck from Georgiana.

Georgiana Police Chief Carlton Cooks thanked Bowen for being observant and looking out for Lowery’s property as a good citizen would do.

He also commended the Elmore County Sheriff Department C. Davis for his professionalism in following protocol.