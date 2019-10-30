Albert Quillie Reeves, 82, a resident of Satsuma, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at his residence.

Albert was a native of Greenville and was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Mertice Goodwin Reeves, and his wife of 56 years, Annie Elaine Turner Reeves.

Albert was a 1955 graduate of Greenville High School and served in the U.S. Army and Secret Service from 1957-1960. In the Army, he held a top secret clearance as a code breaker while working as a cryptographer under the National Security Agency in Germany, and was also a decorated expert marksman.

After the Army, he moved to Mobile and worked as a Track Foreman for the AT&N, Frisco, Burlington Northern, and BNSF Railroads for 35 years. He enjoyed a life of hunting, fishing, gardening, and Alabama Football.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 from the Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Gaston officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: daughter, Tracy (Steve) Lewis, Semmes; son, Jerry (Erika) Reeves, Eight Mile; sister, Kathryn Green, Saraland. Albert is also survived by three granddaughters, Blakleigh Buck, Zoe Reeves, and Fiona Reeves.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held from 1 p.m. until service time.