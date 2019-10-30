Area football rundown

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

FDA FALLS TO VOLUNTEERS

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles faced off against the Monroe Academy Volunteers this past Friday night at home and lost 34-8.

Monroe dominated the game from the start and never let the Eagles have much of chance.

The Eagles are 5-5 overall for the season to and 4-2 in AISA AAA Region 2 play.

The Eagles will travel to Escambia Academy this Friday night to face the Cougars in a non-conference game.

The Cougars are currently 6-3 for the season overall and hold an undefeated standing of 5-0 in AISA Region play.

GREENVILLE DOWN EAGLES

The Greenville High School Tigers varsity football team won Friday’s away conference game against the Carroll of Ozark Eagles 28-7 this past Friday night.

The first quarter gave the impression the game was going to be tight, but the Tigers put 22 points on the board in the second quarter and never had to worry much thereafter.

In the third quarter, the Eagles looked to make a comeback, outscoring the Tigers with seven points, but in the fourth quarter, the Tigers added six points and secured the game.

Greenville will travel to face the Stanhope Elmore Mustangs this Friday evening in a non-conference game. The Mustangs are 6-3 overall and 4-2 in region play.

GEORGIANA MUZZLES BULLDOGS

The Georgiana Panthers varsity football team won Friday’s away conference game against the Red Level Tigers by a score of 32-13.

It was all Panthers in this region matchup. Georgiana drew first blood putting up 14 points in the first quarter.

They then added 12 in the second quarter and six in the fourth quarter. The Tigers managed to score seven points in the second and six points in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers, who are 5-5 overall and 4-3 in region play, travel to play the Sweetwater Bulldogs on Nov. 8 in the first round of AHSAA playoffs.

The Bulldogs are 9-0 overall and 6-0 in region play

MCKENZIE BITTEN BY BULLDOGS

The McKenzie School Tigers varsity football team lost Friday’s home conference game against the Elba Tigers by a score of 40-6.

Elba proved to be too much offensively for McKenzie.

McKenzie’s overall record is 2-8 on the season and 1-6 in region play. They will travel to face the Beulah Bobocats this Friday in a non-conference game.

The Bobcats are currently 3-6 overall and 1-6 in region play.