On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Top six AP Teams this week by the poll released Oct. 22

No. 1 ALABAMA (24) beat Tennessee 35-13. Tua injured his right ankle. It was a high ankle sprain, had the tight rope procedure. He will miss the Arkansas game.

Mac Jones will start for the first time at quarterback. Jones needs to play to have confidence in case he might start against LSU.

No. 2 LSU (16) took on Mississippi State in Starkville winning 36-13. They will play Auburn on Oct. 26. Second Top 10 team they play in three weeks at home.

They beat No. 7 Florida 42-28. Auburn is No. 9. They play at 2:30 on CBS.

No. 3 OHIO STATE (13) beat Northwestern 52-3. Wisconsin will be the second ranked they have played this season.

Michigan State was ranked at that time. Wisconsin lost last weekend. They could have been looking ahead.

No. 4 CLEMSON (9) defeated Louisville 45-10 last weekend. Texas A&M is the only ranked team they have played so far. Wake Forest ranked 25th was the only ranked team on schedule for regular season.

No. 5 Oklahoma beat unranked West Virginia 52-14. They will play Kansas State on Oct. 26, on Nov. 9 they play No. 23 Iowa State who is the only ranked team on regular season schedule.

No. 6 Penn State beat No. 16 Michigan 28-21 on Oct. 19. On Nov. 9 they play No. 17 Minnesota who is undefeated at this time.

They play at No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 23.

It’s still a ways to go before we know who the four teams will be going to the playoffs