EMMET WESLEY GRISSET

Emmett Wesley Grissett, age 83 Andalusia died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 in a local hospital.

Funeral services for Mr. Grissett were held Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. from the Brooks Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Brooks Cemetery. Reverend Lewis Henderson and Reverend Lane Simmons will officiate.

Mr. Grissett is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Helen Grissett; a daughter and son in law, Aretta Lynn McDonald and Douglas of Kilgore, Texas; a son and daughter in law, Michael Andrew (Andy) and Bettie of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Tanna Laci Day (Chad), Wallace Huggins (Nikki), Jeremy Paten Cottle (Wendy), Chad Aaron Cottle, Ryan Adam Cottle (Shawna), Daniel Reid McDonald, Melissa McDonald Rodriquez; nine great grandchildren, Rene Lewis, Ethan Day, Nate Huggins, Natalie Huggins, Aubryn Cottle, Payten Cottle, Adam Cottle, Kaden Gilley and Kyra Gilley.

Pallbearers were Jeremy Cottle, Chad Cottle, Ryan Cottle, Reid McDonald, Wallace Huggins, and Chad Day.

Honorary pallbearers were Robert Peek and Roy McDonald.

The family received friends at 10 a.m. at the church.

