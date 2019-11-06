A celebration of Life service for Mary Louise Thompson (Davidson) was held Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

Visitation began at 10 a.m. with the funeral following at 11 a.m. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Wilkerson and Rev. Neal Kelley officiating.

Louise Thompson passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her loving Husband Frederick Thompson of Forest Home; two sons, Steve Thompson and Keith Thompson both of Auburn; two daughters, Beth Joseph of Montgomery and Lenise Crenshaw of Mobile; nephews, Paul Davidson of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and David Davidson of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; grandchildren, Ryan Thompson, Trenton Thompson, Rachel Loftin, Coleman Thompson, Blaine Thompson, Erin Thompson, and Gloria Crenshaw.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse Disaster Relief. Online condolences may be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/