Area football rundown

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

GREENVILLE POUNCES ON WILDCATS

The Greenville Tigers pounced on the crimson and gold Wildcats of Citronell, ending the Wildcat’s season with a 22-12 defeat.

The first quarter was scoreless as the defenses of both teams stood tall. In the second quarter, Greenville’s offense put nine points on the board to Citronelle’s six.

Greenville continued to dominate the scoring in the second half, adding seven points in the third quarter and six in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats managed to put six points on the board in the third but then the Tiger defense stiffened and held Citronelle scoreless in the fourth quarter.

The 5A Tigers who are 7-4 on the season will be swapping helmet paint with Bibb County Choctaws of Centreville.

The purple, gold and white Choctaws are undefeated this season 12-0 and Bibb hacked their way to a massacre over Parker 41-12.

GEORGIANA THRASHED BY SWEET WATER

The Georgiana Panthers were overall 5-5 and 4-3 in region going in to Friday night’s 1A playoffs against the Bulldogs of Sweetwater.

The purple and gold Bulldogs dominated from the opening kickoff till the final whistle which ended in a 53-0 thrashing for The Panthers.

Coach Pat Thompson’s Bulldogs were 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the region going into Friday night’s scuffle.

This will wrap up the Panther’s season with a 5-6 record for this season.

Sweetwater advances to face the Red Devils of Maplesville who are 9-2 thus far after defeating Billingsley 56-6 Friday night.

FORT DALE WINGS CLIPPED BY BESSEMER

Fort Dale Eagles had their wings clipped Friday night which brought their playoff hopes to a close abruptly.

The Bessemer Rebels made it a very long night indeed with a 49-0 trouncing of Fort Dale and the Eagles

Fort Dale Academy finished 4-7 for the season.

OTHER AREA GAMES

CRENSHAW COUNTY

BRANTLEY MAKES PIRATES WALK THE PLANK

In other area match-ups the Bulldogs of Brantley defeated the Fruitdale Pirates 72-32 to advance to the second round of AHSAA 1A playoffs.

The Bulldogs now 11-1 overall and 7-0 in the region will face the Notasulga Blue Devils who are 7-4 overall and 4-2 in their region.

LUVERNE TAKES DOWN FAYETTEVILLE

The 2A Luverne Tigers, 10-1 overall and 6-1 in their region, defeated the Fayetteville Wolves 54-7 and will draw the line against the Rebels of Long High School from Skipperville who are coming off a victory over Cottage Hill Christian 31-0.

The Rebels are 10-2 overall and 5-2 for their region after beating Cottage Hill Academy 31-0.

CCA SCOLDS CHARGERS

The Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars scolded the Chargers of Cornerstone Christian in their first round AISA 1A playoff game 49-0.

They will face the Southern Academy Cougars this week who have an 8-1 record and beat Southern Academy 42-6.

COVINGTON COUNTY

ANDALUSIA DEFEATS TRINITY

The 9-3 Andalusia Bulldogs grabbed their first round AHSAA 4A victory against Trinity Presbyterian 24-6 and will meet the Lincoln Golden Bears who are 9-2 on the season.

CONECUH COUNTY

T.R. MILLER BEATS PIKE COUNTY

In area AHSAA 3A action, T.R. Miller of Brewton beat Pike County 25-12 and will go play Montgomery Academy to hopefully advance to the third round of playoffs.

HILLCREST

EDGES ALABAMA CHRISTIAN

Evergreen’s Hillcrest Jaguars are 7-4 after defeating Alabama Christian Academy of Montgomery 28-21. They also advance in the AHSAA 4A tempest to face a destructive American Christian Academy of Tuscaloosa.

LOWNDES COUNTY

LOWNDES FALLS TO EDGEWOOD

The Lowndes Academy Rebels lost their opening round of AISA 2A playoffs to the Edgewood Academy Wildcats 34-26.

The Rebels finished with a 5-5 record.

WILCOX COUNTY

WILCOX ACADEMY ROUTS PICKENS

The Wildcats of Wilcox Academy routed the Pickens Academy Pirates 40-0 in their first round AISA 1A playoff game.

The Wildcats, who have a record of 10-1, will next face the Chambers Academy Rebels who are 10-1.