Greenville Middle School held its Veterans Day Program on Thursday, Nov. 7. Students honored the veterans with a program, and refreshments were served later. Pictured left to right are: Captain William Champion U.S. Army, Americorps members Abbie Miles and Kiya Lewis, Sgt William Lewis U.S. Army (Desert Storm), Perry Curry U.S. Army (Vietnam), and Captain Rodney Seale U.S. Air Force. (photo submitted)