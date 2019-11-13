On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Tuesday Nov. 4: week one of the College Football Playoff Polls, in parentheses AP and Coaches Poll Rankings.

No. 1 Ohio State (8-0), (3)(4). This past week, the Buckeyes had an open date. This week Ohio State will Play Maryland (3-6).

Nov. 23, No. 4 Penn State is at home. On Nov. 30 they face off against at No. 14 Michigan.

No. 2 LSU (8-0)(1)(2), had an open date this past week. They travel to play No. 3 Alabama.

The winner of this game will represent the SEC West.

No. 3 Alabama (8-0) had an open week and will host No. 2 LSU.

ESPN GAMEDAY, SEC NATION, CBS-TV along with President Donald Trump will be in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama has No. 11 Auburn on Nov. 30.

No. 4 Penn State (8-0), (4)(5), visits No. 17 Minnesota (8-0), at 11 a.m. CST and on Nov. 23, No. 1 Ohio State there.

No. 5 Clemson (9-0), (5)(4) beat Wofford 59-14 travels to (4-4) North Carolina State. It will be on ABC-TV 6:30 p.m. CST. They will face No. 19 Wake Forest on Nov. 16.

Georgia (7-1), (6)(6) on ESPN is at home vs. Missouri (5-3) at 6 p.m. It could be a trap game. Big win vs. Florida. They travel square off against No. 11 Auburn on Nov. 16.

Next week will be interesting.