U.S. Martial Arts team wrap up

“TheU.S. Martial Arts team really performed great in London,” Team Alabama Coach Tommy Densonsaid, “It was incredible to watch.” U.S Martial Arts team, Team Alabamawas accredited with 22% of all the medals won in England at the World Martial Arts Games Competition (WMAGC). The U.S. team won unofficially 118 gold, 87 Silver and 60 Bronze. Team Alabama accrued 22 Gold, 18 Silver, and 18 Bronze. Denson further said, “I’m very proud of all our competitors, I believe we championed the games and I’m very proud of Grace Sipper’s accomplishments”. Sipper brought home two gold, two bronze medals and a fourth place finish accounting for 7% of the medals won by team Alabama. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard) (Photo submitted)