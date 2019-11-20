Area football rundown

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

BUTLER COUNTY SCHOOLS OUT OF PLAYOFFS

GREENVILLE TIGERS EDGED BY CHOCTAWS

The AHSAA 5A Greenville Tigers shut the doors on their season with a loss to Centreville’s Bibb County Choctaws.

The hard fought defensive battle ended in a 12-6 victory for Bibb County and will bring a close for all of Butler County teams playoff hopes.

The Choctaws put 12 points on the board in the first half and managed to hold off a late scoring attempt by the Tigers to claim the win.

The purple and gold Choctaws are 14-0 thus far and will try to keep their record unblemished against Briarwood Christian blue and gold Lions of Birmingham which are 11-3 on the season after defeating Jackson Aggies 24-14.

CRENSHAW COUNTY HAS ONE HOPE LEFT

BRANTLEY BITES BLUE DEVILS

In other area games, AHSAA 1A Brantley won Friday’s playoff game against the Blue Devils of Notasulga 49-21 and now the 13-1 green and white Bulldogs will toe the line with the purple and gold Bulldogs of Sweetwater who are also 13 – 1 after defeating the Red Devils of Maplesville 34-21.

LUVERNE DEFEATED BY REBELS

The AHSAA 2A, 10-2 red and black Rebels of Long High School defeated the red and white Tigers of Luverne 28-13. Luverne closed their season with an 11-2 record. Long will face the blue and white Rebels of Reeltown, who are 12-1, this Friday. Reeltown took down the 10-4 Blacksher Bulldogs of Uriah 30-20.

CCA FALLS TO COUGARS

In AISA 1A play, the red, white, and blue Cougars of Crenshaw Christian Academy finished their championship run with a 17 – 14 loss to Southern Academy Friday night. Southern will face, in the 1A final, the blue, white, and grey Rebels of Chambers Academy who defeated Wilcox Academy 36-13.

COVINGTON COUNTY HAS ONE HOPE LEFT

ANDALUSIA SCOLDS LINCOLN

The 4A AHSAA Andalusia Bulldogs, who are 10-3, scolded the Lincoln Golden Bears 40-10 last Friday night and will face 14-1 American Christian Academy Patriots of Tuscaloosa. The Patriots record is 14-1 after shutting out the Jaguars of Hillcrest 21-0.

CONECUH COUNTY SCHOOLS OUT OF PLAYOFFS

HILLCREST SHUTOUT BY PATRIOTS

The AHSAA 4A American Christian Academy Patriots of Tuscaloosa shutout Hillcrest of Evergreen 21-0 and the Jags close their season with a 7-6 record. The 14-1 Patriots will line up against the Bulldogs of Andalusia who downed the Lincoln Golden Bears 40-10 Friday night.

MONROE COUNTY SCHOOLS OUT OF PLAYOFFS

BLACKSHER CAGED BY REELTOWN

The purple, gold, and white Blacksher Bulldogs from Uriah fell to the Reeltown Rebels 30-20. Their season closed with a record of 10-4. The 12-1 blue and white Rebels will face the 10-2 red, white, and black Rebels of Long who defeated the Luverne Tigers 28-13.

MONROE ACADEMY DEFEATED BY REBELS

The AISA 3A Monroe Academy Volunteers lost to Bessemer Academy 45 – 17. The red, white, and blue Bessemer Rebels are 10-3 for the season and will face the 10-3 Glenwood Academy Gators who defeated the Tuscaloosa Academy Knights 17 -7 in the 3A Final.

WILCOX COUNTY OUT OF PLAYOFFS

WILCOX ACADEMY FALLS TO REBELS

In AISI 1A playoffs, the Wilcox Academy Wildcats fell to Chambers Academy of Lafayette Friday night 36-13. The Chambers Academy Rebels will face the Cougars of Southern Academy from Greensboro. Overall 9-1, the Cougars only loss was 42-21 at the hands of the Chambers Academy Rebels.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY HAS THREE HOPES LEFT

T.R. MILLER TO FACE HURRICANES

In AHSAA 3A area playoffs, the T.R. Miller Tigers of Brewton took on Montgomery Academy and brought home a 21-14 win. Now 10 – 4 the Tigers will meet 11-1 Flomaton Hurricanes this Friday night in AHSAA Quarter finals. Flomaton squeaked by St. James 20-19.

FLOMATON SQUEAKS BY TROJANS

The 11-1 Flomaton Hurricanes are still alive in the AHSAA 3A playoffs after defeating the blue and gold St. James Trojans of Montgomery 20-19. They now face the 10-4 Tigers of T. R. Miller. On Oct. 25, Flomaton edged the Tigers 20-12 in regular season conference play.

ESCAMBIA ACADEMY ROUGHS UP WILDCATS

The 9-3 cardinal and gold Cougars of Escambia roughed up the Edgewood Academy Wildcats 49 – 7 in the AISA 2A playoffs last Friday night. They now face Prattville‘s 8-2 Autauga Academy gray and gold Generals in the AISA 2A Championship. The Generals beat the Patrician Academy Saints of Butler 41 – 19.