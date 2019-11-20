FDA stages Game Day

ESPN GAMEDAY was sponsored by the Fort Dale Academy Faulty Members on Nov. 8. Students dressed as sportscasters and technicians and a Fort Dale GAMEDAY was held in anticipation of the first round of the AISA playoff competition. The program was designed as a motivation and celebration event for the Fort Dale Eagles, and even the FDA Eagle got into the act. Pictured from left in the front row are Nathan Little, Bradey Peavy, Hunter Teague, Brent Cartwright, Noah Lovvorn, and Davis Gaston. Pictured from left in the second row are Megan Wright, Jess Causey, Quinn O’Connor, Emma Jo Thomas, Reilly McNaughton, and Hayden Fail. Pictured from left in the back row are Mary Virginia Meadows, Shalyn Halford, Kinley Woodard, Victoria Son, Mary Kathryn Salter, Ryleigh Mixon, Lily Boswell, and Emily Hartley. (photo submitted)