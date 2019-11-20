On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Who is number one? Going into Nov. 9 weekend it was Ohio State. Ohio State beat Maryland 73-14.

No. 2 LSU beat Alabama 46-41. No. 3 Alabama lost to LSU 46-41.

No. 4 Penn State lost to Minnesota 31-26. No. 5 Clemson beat North Carolina State 55-10. No. 6 Georgia beat Missouri 27-0.

On Tuesday, one of the teams in the top six that lost stayed in the top six, the other one dropped out.

Alabama is No. 5, Penn State is No. 9.

New rankings for College Football Playoff Poll. No. 1 LSU at Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. No 2 Ohio State vs. Rutgers.

No. 3 Clemson vs Wake Forest. No. 4.Georgia at Auburn at 2:30 p.m. on CBS-TV.

No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State at 11 a.m. ESPN. No. 6 Oregon vs Arizona at 9:30 p.m. CST. Alabama has to win. It looks like Mac Jones will be the starter.

Ohio State, LSU, Clemson have to win out. To lose, Georgia, Oregon, Utah and Baylor.

There’s still a ways to go.