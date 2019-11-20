Sierra Newman, 19, a resident of Georgiana, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 from injuries in an automobile accident.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in Union Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Survivors include: brother, Bryce Croley, Georgiana; grandparents, Sherry and Keith Fuller, LuAne WildBerger, all of Georgiana, and Gary and Martha Newman, Jacksonville, Fla.; great grandparents, Nadine Browne and Maxine Eldridge, both of Georgiana; aunts, Heather Brogden and Katelyn Fuller, both of Georgiana.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday from 6 – 8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.