Stabbing results in murder charge

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

La’Tonya Morea Owens, age 39 of Greenville, was recently charged with murder for the suspected stabbing and resulting death of Roderick Williams, age 41 of Georgiana.

The incident occurred on Pecan Road, Saturday, Nov. 9. Pecan road connects to Ridge Road near Manningham Road.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond said, “We received a call around 7:30 p.m. When my deputies responded to the scene, they found the victim inside the residence. It appeared he had been stabbed multiple times.”

“It was a domestic situation,” Bond said.

Owens was arrested on scene and transported to the Butler County Correctional Facility.

Bond added that Gems Ambulance personnel also responded and indicated the stabbing victim was deceased at the scene.

According to Bond, Williams’ body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine official cause of death.

“The case is still under investigation,” said Bond, and he added, “We still have people to talk to as we are trying to piece the details of the incident together.”