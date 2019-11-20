Wrecks claim two Butler County residents

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

A single-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, claimed the life of a Georgiana man.

William Bruce Phillips, age 58, was killed when the 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe he was operating left the roadway and overturned.

Phillips, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Butler County Road 45, approximately two miles north of McKenzie.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) State Trooper Corporal Justin Van, nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.

In a separate wreck involving two vehicles, at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, the life of a Sierra E. Newman, age 19, from Georgiana, was claimed.

She was killed when the 2010 Kia Rio she was operating was struck by a 2000 Ford F-250 being operated by Feagin Allen Sweatt of Red Level.

According to ALEA State Trooper Sgt. Drew Brook, the driver of the Ford F-250 was transported to Andalusia Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Newman was transported to Andalusia Health where she was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred on Alabama State Highway 55 near the 40 mile marker.

Brook added nothing further is available as State Troopers continue to investigate.