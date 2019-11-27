AISA crowns champions AHSAA playoff continue

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

There’s a lot to cover so let’s us get started with AISA Championships. The royal blue and white Southern Academy of Greensboro is king of mountain and AISI 1A State Champions.

The Cougars finish their run 11-1 season against a12-1 Chambers Academy Rebels with a 14-8 victory.

The 2A Championship featured Escambia Academy Cougars of Atmore facing the Autauga Academy Generals of Prattville. The gray and gold Generals put down the Cougars 23 – 6 to claim the title of state champions.

At last, in the 3A championship, the Glenwood Gators of Phenix City squared off with Bessemer Academy Rebels.

Both teams were 10-3 coming into this championship fracas but it was the red, white and blue Rebels that emerged victorious 49 – 22 and state champions.

In area games for AHSAA 1A quarter final action, the now 13-1 Sweet Water Bulldogs killed the dreams of the 12-1 Bulldogs of Brantley in a close one that ended in 38 -35 score.

Sweet Water will move on to meet the black and gold Lanett Panthers in semi-final play. Lanett brought the Isabelle Mustangs season to a close with a 41 – 21 victory.

Mars Hill Bible Panthers of Florence pounced on Decatur Heritage 42 – 21 to advance to the semi round.

The royal blue and white Panthers are undefeated at 13 – 0 and will fight the Pickens County Tornadoes of Reform that is 11-2 overall.

The cardinal and black Tornadoes grabbed their 31-24 win from the 12-2 Panthers of Spring Garden.

In AHSAA 3A area play, the T.R. Miller Tigers of Brewton 11-4 took the storm from the green and white Flomaton Hurricanes in a 14 -12 defensive struggle.

The red and white Tigers will have to square off with Mobile Christian Leopards who are miraculously still hanging around. The 8-4 Leopards defeated Gordo 41 -21 to play in the semi round.

Piedmont will face Wellborn in the other semi-final.

In AHSAA 4A play, the Andalusia Bulldogs shutout American Christian Academy Patriots of Tuscaloosa 24 – 0 on their way to meet UMS-Wright Prep Bulldogs of Mobile, which are undefeated at 14-0.

UMS-Wright Prep shutout the Montgomery Catholic Knights 21-0 to keep their playoff dream alive. This should make for incredible game.

In AHSAA 5A quarter finals saw the Briarwood Christian Lions of Birmingham, who are now 11-3 after downing the Bibb County Choctaws of Centreville.

This was a hard fought defensive battle ending in a 7-3 victory for the Lions. It’s the blue and gold Lions that’ll face the Pleasant Grove Spartans in the semi-finals-final game this Friday night.

The Purple and gold Spartans are 13-1 on the season with only one loss to Ramsay back in September got their revenge finally defeating the Rams 51 -22 Friday night.

In the other 5A quarter-final Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils of Kimberly is 11-2 after beating the Center Point eagles of Birmingham 32 -14.

Mortimer Jordan goes up against Central of Clay County Volunteers of Lineville that are 11-3 overall.

The scarlet and navy Volunteer’s sacked Madison County 43-15 to advance to the Semi-final game

In 6A play offs the Spanish Fort Toros beat Park Crossing 28 -21 and will face the Bulldogs of Opelika who defeated Hueytown 45 – 24.

The 12 – 1 Oxford Yellow Jackets won their quarter final matchup against Clay-Chalkville 20 – 13 and will now toe the line with the cardinal and gold Indians of Pinson Valley.

Pinson is coached by former Auburn Quarterback Patrick Nix. They defeated Muscle Shoals 26 – 14

In 7A Semi-final playoffs the Central Red Devils of Phenix City shutout the Auburn Tigers 38-0. The only loss the Red Devils have was against Hoover way back in August.

The Buccaneers of Hoover, however, fell Friday night 35 – 21 in the other half of the Semi-final matchups against to the red and black Thompson Warriors of Alabaster.

The Warriors are now 12-1 overall. 7A State Championship has boiled down to these two power houses of 12 – 1 red and black Central Red Devils of Phenix City verses 12-1 red and black Thompson Warriors of Alabaster.

The battle ground is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare stadium.