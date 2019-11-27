Ben Kilpatrick, 94, a resident of Greenville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

The family will received friends on Monday, Nov. 25, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Dunklin Daniels Funeral Home in Greenville. A graveside service followed at 3 p.m. in Magnolia Cemetery in Evergreen with Rev. Tim Skipper and Rev. Nathan Skipper officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Kilpatrick was born in Monroe County, Ala., on Feb. 14, 1925. He served in the US Navy during World War II and moved to Evergreen in 1958. He worked for 28 years as a District Engineer for the Alabama Highway Dept. and was also a professional land surveyor.

After retirement, he moved to Greenville. He served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher and on various committees of the Evergreen Baptist Church and later Greenville First Baptist Church. His favorite pastimes were fishing, quail hunting, woodworking, gardening, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Renie Kilpatrick; parents Franklin Busey and Elsie Manning Kilpatrick; son, Dr. Michael O. Kilpatrick, and grandson, James Gunter Kilpatrick.

He is survived by his son, Mitchell Kilpatrick (Joanne) of Montgomery; daughter, Patricia Skipper (Tim) of Greenville; eight grandchildren, Michael O. Kilpatrick, Jr. (Jennifer) of Stanardsville, Va.; Andrew Kilpatrick (Elizabeth) of Pensacola, Fla., Matthew Kilpatrick of Auburn, Marianne Gamper (Tommy) of Prattville, Kate Clemens (Jeremy) of Millbrook, Nathan Skipper (Leah) of Greenville, Patrick Skipper (Lacey) of Greenville, and Laura Skipper of Greenville; 13 great-grandchildren, Sarah Kilpatrick, James Kilpatrick, Savannah Clemens, Hensly Clemens, Harper Clemens, Alan Gamper, Ben Gamper, Eden Skipper, Logan Skipper, Micah Skipper, Natalie Skipper, Sarah Catherine Skipper and John Patrick Skipper.

Pallbearers were Michael Kilpatrick, Andrew Kilpatrick, Matthew Kilpatrick, Patrick Skipper, Tommy Gamper and Jeremy Clemens.