Gayle Smith, 71, a resident of Georgiana passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.

A Memorial Celebration of Life Service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, from the Johnson Funeral Chapel with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Gayle was preceded in death by her son, Sammy Smith, parents, Marvin and Jewell Bowen, sisters, Glynda Baker, Diane Ledbetter, and Sandra Robertson, brothers, Donnie Bowen and Stanley Bowen.

Survivors include: husband, Sam Smith, Jr., Georgiana; son, Ricky (Karen) Smith, Georgiana; daughter, Christy (Lane) Strickland, McKenzie; sister: Jane Bowen, Dothan; brother, Tyre (Susan) Bowen, McKenzie; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Shawn) Ramer, Haley Smith, and Sammie Strickland; great grandchild: Caden Ramer. A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Sunday from 2 p.m. until service time. Online condolences can be made at www.johnsongeorgiana.com.