Jenks faces child sex charges

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Brent Jenks, age 25 and from Hope Hull, is facing multiple counts of internet sex crimes involving underage children.

Charlotte Tesmer, District Attorney for the tri-county area of Crenshaw, Butler and Lowndes counties stated Jenks was charged with three counts of Transmitting Obscene Material to a Child by Computer — and eight counts of Electronic Solicitation of a Child.

Jenks solicited sexually explicit photos and videos from underage girls — and sent sexually explicit materials to underage girls and boys, indicated Tesmer.

The case originally developed in Butler County after parents were alerted of Jenks behavior with several minors through social media platforms.

Law enforcement authorities were then approached and notified about Jenks and from there they developed a case against Jenks.

Jenks is being held in the Lowndes County Jail with a $370,000 dollar bond.

Authorities said the investigation is still on going and more charges are expected.