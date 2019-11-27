Mary Lynn Jordan passed on Nov. 15, 2019 at the age of 82. She was surrounded by family and close friends.

She is survived by her husband, David S. Jordan, son, David L. Jordan and wife Dorothy, daughter, Babbi L. Jordan, grandchildren, David M. Jordan, Brent A. Jordan, Sandy L. Smith, Brandie M. Wippler, Bryon J. Leeper, Amber L. Dantzler, plus 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. at Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home.

With that I heard a loud voice from the throne say: “Look! The tent of God is with mankind, and he will reside with them, and they will be his people. And God himself will be with them. And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” Revelation 21: 3, 4

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/