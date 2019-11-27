Ms. LBWBCC announced

Ms. LBWCC 2020 is Bayli Callie-Ann Register, daughter of Adam and Teresa Register of Troy.

She is a freshman in LBWCC’s esthetics program and a graduate of Goshen High School. She plans to work in a dermatologist’s office as a medical esthetician to help others feel comfortable in their own skin.

She was crowned Teen Miss Relay for Life in Pike County, collected donations for cancer research, and participated in LBWCC’s Clean Home Alabama project as part of the state’s bicentennial celebration.

She performed a clogging routine to “Fireball” by Pitbull in the talent competition.

First runner-up is Kasha Renee Rostick of Andalusia, daughter of Temeka Lacole Neal and Alexis Rostick.

She is a graduate of Brantley High School and a freshman nursing major at LBWCC and plans to transfer to Troy University for a Bachelor’s in Nursing Degree.

She is involved with the Student Government Association and Student Support Services. She is a recipient of LBWCC’s leadership scholarship.

She performed a monologue titled “Phenomenal Woman” by Maya Angelou in the talent competition.

Second runner-up and selected as Miss Congeniality by her peers is Amber Haley Smith, daughter of Galahad and Kathrine Smith of Greenville.

She is a graduate of Fort Dale Academy and is a sophomore at LBWCC. Upon graduation, she plans to transfer to complete Troy University’s music industry degree. She is a second-year vocalist with the LBWCC Ensemble, and a member of Phi Theta Kappa international honor society and Mu Alpha Theta mathematics honor society.

She received the 2019 Distinguished Freshman Honors Student Award and is an applicant for the 2020 All-USA/All-Alabama Academic Team.

She volunteers at Andalusia Bible Church, Butler County Relay for Life, and Butler County Kiwanis Fair.

She played a piano instrumental, “River Flows in You” by Yiruma, in the talent competition.

Katelyn Nicole Robertson of Brantley, daughter of Catherine and Douglass Sutton, was selected as interview winner. She is a graduate of Brantley High School and is a sophomore at LBWCC majoring in social work. She plans to pursue a Master’s Degree from Troy University.

She is active on campus as a member of the Student Government Association, Saints Angels, and Student Support Services. She is a recipient of LBWCC’s leadership scholarship.

She performed a dance and majorette routine to “Flashlight” by Jessie J. for the talent competition.

Winning the talent competition was Rebekah Lauren Bass, daughter of Jennifer and Raymond Bass of Andalusia, for a piano performance of Beethoven’s “Fur Elise.”

She is a sophomore majoring in computer science and plans to transfer to a four-year university upon graduation and work toward a Master’s Degree. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa international honor society and Mu Alpha Theta, a mathematics honor society.

She worked a summer program at a library in Mississippi, and enjoys being active in the PTK Honors in Action project and various events on campus.