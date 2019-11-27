On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Who’s Number One? 1. No. 1 LSU beat Ole Miss 58-37.

LSU gained 714 yards in offense and gave up 614 yards to the Rebels. Ole Miss gained 402 yards rushing.

Nov. 23 LSU will face Arkansas. LSU is favored by 42.5 points. On Nov. 30 LSU will take on Texas A&M.

No 2 Ohio State beat Rutgers 56-21. They gained 594 yards and gave up 231 yards. On Nov. 23 they face No. 9 Penn State. Ohio State is favored by 18.5 points.

On Nov. 30 they square off against Michigan.

No. 3 Clemson beat Wake Forest 52-3. Wake Forest was ranked the week before losing to unranked Virginia Tech 36-17.

Texas A&M is the only ranked Clemson has played this season. They are open this week. On Nov. 30 they play at South Carolina.

No. 4 Georgia beat Auburn 21-14 there. Auburn was ranked No. 12. Georgia jumped out to a 21-0 lead. Auburn scored twice in the fourth to make it interesting.

Georgia hosts Texas A&M Nov. 30 and then Georgia Tech there.

No. 5 Alabama beat Mississippi State 38-7. The win came with big cost; quarterback Tua suffered a dislocated hip before the half. Tua is out for the season.

He had surgery in Houston and is now back in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama plays Western Carolina at 11 a.m. Mac Jones will start his second game of his career.

On Nov. 30 No. 6 Oregon beat Arizona 34-6. They next play at Arizona State. On Nov. 30, they face off against Oregon State. Oregon is on the edge to be in the playoffs. Time will tell.

The important games of Nov. 23, No. 9 Oklahoma vs TCU, No. 7 Utah at Arizona, No. 14 Baylor vs Texas.

If the ranked teams lose this weekend, their playoff hopes are gone.