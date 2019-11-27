Phillips accused in attempted homicide

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Sheree Hall Phillips, age 30 and from McKenzie, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 21, and charged with multiple accounts of domestic violence.

At 8:10 p.m. the Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a possible domestic violence occurrence.

When deputies arrived on scene they found Phillips trying to leave the scene in a smashed up vehicle indicated Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond.

Phillips apparently rammed a vehicle into a mobile home, knocking it off the foundation piers, in an attempt to harm the father of their child after she and the father had an argument.

There were three children in the mobile home. No one was hurt in the incident.

Phillips has been formally charged with Domestic Violence 1st Attempted Murder, Domestic Violence 3rd Reckless Endangerment, two counts of Domestic Violence 3rd, and Driving Under the Influence of controlled substances.

Phillips was officially arrested at 9:45 p.m. and then transported to the Butler County Correction Facility.