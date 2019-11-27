Mr. William Edward Taylor, 71, a resident of Georgiana, died at Baptist South Medical Center on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

The funeral service was held Thursday, Nov. 21, at East Chapman Baptist Church at 12 p.m. with Brother Tracey Stinson officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Union Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Myrtice Taylor and brother, Willie Guy Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Taylor; sister, Sandra Soles (Jimmie); brother, Bobby Taylor (Janice); three step children; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; great-nephew, Wilber and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close friends; and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Olive and Mr. William Till.

Pallbearers were Henery Morgan, Brad Stinson, Shaun Giddens, Jimmie Soles, Lonnie Morgan, Brandon Morgan, Jimmy Taylor, Jr. and Anthony Taylor.

