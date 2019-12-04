On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The College Football Poll now has Ohio State as No. 1 with a 28-17 over then No. 9 Penn State.

LSU was No. 1 and dropped to No. 2 despite beating Arkansas 56-20.

No. 3 Clemson had open date. No. 4 Georgia beat Texas A&M 19-13.

No. 5 Alabama beat Western Carolina 66-3. No. 6 Utah beat Arizona 35-7. They moved up from No. 7 after Oregon lost to Arizona St 31-28.

It was rivalry week during the Thanksgiving holiday. Ohio State played at Michigan.

LSU faces Texas A&M. Clemson travels to South Carolina. Georgia plays at Georgia Tech.

Alabama crossed the state to play at Auburn. Utah takes on Colorado.

Also there are some games that could come into play for the playoffs, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, Baylor vs Kansas, and Minnesota vs Wisconsin.

Winners of these games could be in the playoff. Next week I will discuss the championship weekend.