AHSAA football State Champions

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Alabama high school football is over for this season and the Friday nightlights are out. We have finally crowned the State Champions for 2019.

7A State Champion the Thompson Warriors of Alabaster defeated Central of Phenix City Red Devils 40 – 14 to take home the title last Wednesday night. The Warriors finish their season 12- 1.

Thursday in the 1A championship it was the Lanett Panthers defeating the Mars Hill Bible Panthers 41-30 for the State title.

Lanett wraps their winning season up at 14 – 0. The 3A Championship game also held Thursday. It was the royal blue and gold Bulldogs of Piedmont defeating the Mobile Christian Leopards 26 –24.

The Bulldogs finish 14 – 1 for the season. The 5A title game was kicked off at 7 p.m. featuring the Central Volunteers of Clay County who defeated the Spartans of Pleasant Grove 30 – 27.

Central finished 13 – 3 to complete their title run.

Friday’s games started with the 2A victory scrum between the Red Devils of Fyffe and the Rebels of Reeltown.

Fyffe strolled through their victory march 56 -7 and close out their year 15 -0.

In the 4A championship it was UMS Wright Prep of Mobile who stood victorious 28 – 17 over the Golden Eagles of Jacksonville.

The crimson and grey Bulldogs are undefeated this season at 14 – 0.

Finally in the 6A championship match up featured the black and gold yellow jackets of Oxford and the Spanish Fort Toros.

This was an extremely hard fought ball game but Oxford emerged the victor 14 – 13. The yellow jackets finished their 2019 run at 14 – 1.