Christmas around Butler County

It’s that time of year again when parades and all sorts of Christmas activities abound around Butler County. The City of Greenville began the festivities on Dec. 3 with their Christmas tree lighting and parade along Commerce Street. Georgiana followed with a Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 5 and a parade on Dec. 7 down the main avenues of Georgiana. The Town of McKenzie followed on Dec. 7 with their own Christmas parade. Lots of candy and trinkets were slung in all three parades to the delight of parade attendees. Hope Afield also hosted their ‘It’s a Country Christmas’ on Dec. 7 to the enjoyment of participants. There were hay rides, hot chocolate, hot dogs, and even horse riding offered. Ken and Jan Kilpatrick said they enjoy letting families come out as part of their outreach to struggling families and children. Ken said, “It is a way we can give back and involve struggling youth.” Pictured below is Santa in Georgiana’s parade riding on the fire truck; at right is a little miss sitting with Santa at Hope Afield’s event; below left is a nativity scene at Hope Afield, to the right is McKenzie Home Coming Queen Kamryn Skipper riding in McKenzie’s Christmas parade; at far left at the bottom is Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon with Marcus Sanders who is lighting the Greenville Christmas tree and James Cole; at far right and just above bottom Georgiana School Band marches in Georgiana’s parade; and at far right bottom is Hunter Posey who was voted Ugliest Man of the Year in the annual Lion’s Club contest. (Photos by Bruce Branum and Kristy Houston)