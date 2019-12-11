DIANE BEVERY LYNN CARLSON

Diane Beverly Lynn Carlson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 following a three year struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on June 14, 1937 in Kearny, Neb. to William Warren Edward Lynn and Janice Cora Germain Lynn Larson. Her father died before Diane was six months old, although she never knew him, there will be a joyful reunion as she joins her parents in their heavenly home with her Lord and Savior.

Diane lived her life to the fullest in many ways. She attended the University of Florida where she majored in music and later studied at Spring Hill College in Mobile with several great musicians including Manuel Lopez Ramos from whom she took classical guitar lessons. Ramos later became the director of the National Conservatory of Music in Mexico City.

Mrs. Carlson went on to teach violin and classical guitar at the University of South Alabama and giving private lessons.

Following college she played in several orchestras, including the San Francisco Symphony, Miami Symphony, New Orleans Symphony and Mobile Symphony Orchestra.

Following her retirement, she continued to give private lessons to students wanting to learn the violin or piano. A great pleasure for her was getting to know her students and helping them succeed in reaching their musical goals. In addition to private lessons, she also performed at weddings and other special events.

Diane has served with her husband, Pastor Dennis, as the Pastoral couple at the Methodist Church in Chatom, Dexter Avenue in Montgomery, Linden and for 17 years in Fort Deposit. She always actively participated in the Worship Services with her Violin until the last two years when her health failed.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her two sons, Roger Warren Bault and Lynn Edward Bault.

She is survived by her loving husband of thirty-three years, Dennis; her sister, Julie Schilling of Gainesville, Fla.; two brothers, Bruce Larson of Gainesville and Keith Larson of Jacksonville, Fla.; twin grandsons, Evan and Ivan Bault and their mother, Amy Bault of Quinlan, Texas; one step-daughter and her husband, Karin and Nino Bongiorno of New Orleans, La.; one step-son and his wife, Keith and Cherokee Carlson of The Woodlands, Texas: one step-grandson, Guiesppie Bongiorno of New Orleans, La.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family expresses their most grateful appreciation to the Encompass Care hospice team and her private care takers for their loving care enabling her to be remain in her home until the last.

Diane has touched many lives over the years in her gracious loving way and she will be greatly missed. But on that day of great grace, we will all gather and worship our Good Shepherd before His throne giving praise and thanksgiving for eternal life.

A memorial Service will be held and announced at a later date.