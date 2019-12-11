Tinnie Ellen Myrick, 74, a resident of Greenville passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.

A Celebration of Life Service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, from the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tracy Stinson officiating. Burial followed in Providence Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana directing arrangements.

Tinnie was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Jason and Emmie Smith, husbands, Joseph Thomas Stinson and William Myrick, sister, Mary Schofield, and brother, Charlie Smith.

Survivors include: daughters, Donna Carr, Kamiah, Ind., and Sharon Winterod, Ft Walton Beach, Fla.; sons, Joseph Thomas Stinson, Jr., Ft Walton Beach, Fla., Jimmy Lynn Stinson and Anthony Gene Stinson, both of Meridian, Miss.; step daughter, Susan Schofield, Georgiana, Ala.

Tinnie is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 – 8 p.m.

